Preview: Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Washington Capitals will face off against the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL matchup on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back.

Defensively, the Capitals allowed 261 total goals last season, which averaged out to 3.2 goals per game. This ranked them 18th in the league. On the offensive side, the Capitals scored a total of 253 goals, averaging 3.1 goals per game, which made them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL. Their goal differential for the season was -8.

The Capitals had a decent power-play performance last season, scoring 52 goals on 245 power-play chances. This ranked them 16th in the league. Their power-play conversion rate was 21.22%, also ranking them 16th.

Key players for the Capitals include Alexander Ovechkin, who played 73 games last season and scored 42 goals and 33 assists for a total of 75 points. Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and T.J. Oshie are also key contributors for the team.

On the other side, the Canadiens struggled defensively last season, allowing an average of 3.7 goals per game, giving up a total of 305 goals, which ranked them 29th in the league. Offensively, the Canadiens scored 227 goals, averaging 2.8 goals per game, making them the 26th-ranked scoring team. Their goal differential was -78.

The Canadiens had a challenging time on the power play, scoring 38 goals on 236 power-play chances, ranking them 28th in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate was 16.1%, placing them 29th.

Key players for the Canadiens include Nicholas Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson.

Both teams will be eager for a win in this matchup. It will be interesting to see how they perform and if they can make adjustments from their previous losses.

Definitions:

– NHL: National Hockey League

– goal differential: the difference between the number of goals scored and the number of goals allowed a team

Sources:

– “https://www.capitalstickets.com/tickets/” (Ticketmaster)

– “https://www.dataskrive.com/” (Data Skrive)