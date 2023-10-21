Florida Panthers to Face Vancouver Canucks in Saturday Night Matchup

The Florida Panthers, coming off a recent victory, are set to host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Canucks look to bounce back after a loss in their previous game. Hockey fans can catch this exciting NHL matchup on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Last season, the Canucks had the 13th-ranked offense in the NHL, scoring 270 goals with an average of 3.3 goals per game. However, their defense struggled, allowing an average of 3.6 goals per game (296 in total), ranking them 25th in the league. They had a goal differential of -26, placing them 23rd overall.

On the power play, the Canucks had a success rate of 22.71% with 62 power-play goals. This put them at 11th in the NHL. Key players to watch on the Canucks roster include Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Quinn Hughes.

On the other side, the Florida Panthers had a strong offensive showing last season, ranking sixth in the league with 288 total goals (3.5 per game). Their defense allowed an average of 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), placing them 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers had a successful power play, with a conversion rate of 22.83% and 63 power-play goals. This earned them the eighth-best power play in the league. Notable players on the Panthers’ roster include Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov Jr., and Carter Verhaeghe.

Both teams will look to showcase their offensive firepower in this upcoming matchup. With a strong power play and goal-scoring ability, the Canucks will test the Panthers’ defense. Meanwhile, the Panthers will aim to continue their offensive success to secure another victory. It promises to be an exciting game for hockey fans.

Sources:

– ESPN

– Data Skrive