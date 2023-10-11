Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens: Opening Season Matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will kick off their seasons with an exciting matchup on Wednesday, October 11th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ for an exhilarating start to the NHL season.

The Canadiens had a challenging season in 2022, allowing 305 total goals and ranking 29th in the league. With only 227 goals scored, they had the 26th-ranked offense. Their -78 goal differential placed them 28th in the league. On the power-play, the Canadiens struggled, scoring only 38 goals on 236 chances, ranking 28th in the NHL. Nicholas Suzuki and Kirby Dach were key players for the Canadiens last season, leading in goals and assists.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs had a strong season in 2022. They allowed only 220 goals, the seventh-fewest in the league, while scoring 278 goals, making them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL. They had a remarkable +58 goal differential and excelled on the power-play, converting at a 26.02% rate, the second-best in the league. Mitchell Marner and William Nylander were instrumental in the team’s success, leading in goals and assists.

As the Maple Leafs and Canadiens face off in their opening game, fans can expect an exciting and intense matchup. Both teams will be looking to start the season strong and showcase their skills on the ice.

