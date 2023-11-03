The Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens Prepare for an Exciting Showdown

Who will emerge victorious in the upcoming Coyotes-Canadiens matchup?

The Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for an exhilarating clash on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe. Both teams are coming off recent defeats, adding an extra layer of intensity to this highly anticipated game.

Hockey fans can catch all the action of this thrilling matchup on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. Whether you’re a Coyotes or Canadiens supporter, make sure to tune in to witness the excitement unfold.

The Canadiens have proven to be a formidable team, allowing only 28 total goals this season, placing them 14th in the league. With an average of three goals per game, they sit at 19th in the NHL’s scoring rankings. On the other side of the ice, the Coyotes have displayed their defensive prowess conceding only 25 goals, making them one of the stingiest squads in the league.

Both teams boast key players who will play significant roles in determining the outcome of the game. For the Canadiens, Cole Caufield, Nicholas Suzuki, and Sean Monahan have been key contributors on the offensive end, while Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Sean Durzi have showcased their skills for the Coyotes.

As the game approaches, the tension rises, and fans from both sides eagerly anticipate the clash of these talented squads. Will the Canadiens maintain their defensive strength and secure a victory? Or will the Coyotes utilize their scoring abilities to come out on top? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – this is a matchup you won’t want to miss!

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Coyotes-Canadiens matchup take place?

The game is scheduled to be held at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

How can I watch the matchup?

Hockey enthusiasts can tune in to ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to catch the live action.

Which players should I keep an eye on?

For the Canadiens, watch out for Cole Caufield, Nicholas Suzuki, and Sean Monahan. As for the Coyotes, pay attention to Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Sean Durzi.

What are the defensive stats of both teams?

The Canadiens have allowed 28 total goals this season, while the Coyotes have given up 25 goals.

Who has been the top scorer for each team?

Cole Caufield has been a standout performer for the Canadiens, while Clayton Keller has been a key contributor for the Coyotes.