Washington Capitals to Face Montreal Canadiens in NHL Matchup

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will face off in an NHL matchup on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous games. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Statistically, the Canadiens had a challenging season in 2022. They allowed a total of 305 goals, ranking 29th in the league. On offense, they scored 227 goals, placing them 26th in the NHL. Their goal differential was -78, making them the 28th-ranked team in this category. The Canadiens struggled on the power play, with a goal conversion percentage of 16.1% and 38 power-play goals.

The key players for the Canadiens include Nicholas Suzuki, who played 82 games and scored 26 goals and 40 assists, and Kirby Dach, who played 58 games and had 14 goals and 24 assists. Cole Caufield contributed 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games, while Michael Matheson had 8 goals and 26 assists in 48 games. Josh Anderson played 69 games and scored 21 goals with 11 assists.

Defensively, the Capitals conceded 261 goals, ranking them 18th in the league. They scored 253 goals, making them the 20th-ranked scoring team. Their goal differential was -8, placing them 20th in this category. On the power play, the Capitals converted 52 goals out of 245 power-play chances.

Notable players for the Capitals include Alexander Ovechkin, who scored 42 goals and 33 assists in 73 games, and Dylan Strome, who had 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games. Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed 12 goals and 43 assists in 81 games, while T.J. Oshie had 19 goals and 16 assists in 58 games.

Overall, both teams will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeats and secure a win in this matchup. It will be an exciting game to watch for NHL fans.

