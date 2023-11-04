New Title: St. Louis Blues to Face Off Against Montreal Canadiens: Battle of the Defensive Titans

The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) are set to host the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) in an exciting matchup on Saturday. Both teams are coming off contrasting results, with the Blues securing a win and the Canadiens suffering a loss. This game promises to be an intense battle between two stalwart defensive squads.

While the Canadiens have given up a total of 31 goals this season, averaging 3.1 goals per game, they still rank 17th in the league in terms of goals conceded. However, their offensive performance hasn’t been particularly promising either, with 29 goals scored, placing them 19th in the league.

On the other side of the ice, the St. Louis Blues have displayed their defensive prowess, surrendering only 24 goals this season, averaging 2.7 goals per game. This performance has earned them an impressive eighth-place ranking in the league for goals allowed. However, their offensive output has lagged behind, with a total of 18 goals scored, placing them at the bottom of the league.

Key players to watch for the Canadiens include Cole Caufield, who has notched 4 goals and 6 assists in 10 games, and Sean Monahan, who has contributed 6 goals and 3 assists. Meanwhile, Robert Thomas and Kevin Hayes have been leading the charge for the Blues, with 3 goals and 4 assists, and 2 goals and 3 assists, respectively.

As the teams take to the ice, it will be a showdown between defensive giants. Both the Canadiens and the Blues will rely on their defensive prowess to secure a victory. So, buckle up and get ready for an intense battle between these two determined teams.

