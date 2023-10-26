A Clash of Struggling Teams: Montreal Canadiens vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets are set to collide on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in a battle between two teams fresh off defeats in their previous games. This matchup promises to be an intriguing showdown as both teams look to bounce back and secure a much-needed victory.

While the Canadiens are ranked 15th in goals against with a total of 20 goals conceded (averaging 3.3 per game), their offensive performance hasn’t been exceptional either. Currently, they sit as the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league, with 18 goals scored (averaging three per game). The Canadiens will need to find a way to improve their offensive output if they want to climb up the standings.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed an average of 3.2 goals per game (19 total) in their previous 10 matchups. However, they have managed to score 18 goals during that stretch, showcasing their ability to find the back of the net. With the right adjustments, the Canadiens could pose a significant threat to the Blue Jackets’ defense.

Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they have also struggled to find consistency this season. They have given up a total of 19 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, which places them 13th in the NHL in terms of goals against. Offensively, they have scored 17 goals so far, averaging 2.8 per game and ranking 19th in the league. The Blue Jackets will be aiming to improve their offensive output and tighten up their defense in order to secure a victory against the Canadiens.

As the two teams prepare for this clash, fans will surely be eager to see how key players from both sides perform. Players like Cole Caufield, Boone Jenner, Tanner Pearson, and Ivan Provorov will be instrumental in their respective teams’ success.

So, mark your calendars and tune in to this exciting matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s an opportunity for both teams to turn their fortunes around and showcase their true potential in the NHL.

FAQs

Which players should I keep an eye on?

For the Canadiens, watch out for players like Cole Caufield and Tanner Pearson, who have been key contributors in terms of goals and assists. On the Blue Jackets, keep an eye on Boone Jenner and Ivan Provorov, who have been making an impact on the ice.

