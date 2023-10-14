The Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks Set to Face Off

The Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks will be facing each other in an NHL game on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal. Both teams are coming off recent defeats and are eager to bounce back with a win. The game will be broadcasted on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, and fans can also catch the action on Fubo.

The Canadiens had a challenging season in 2022, ranking 29th in NHL play for goals against, conceding a total of 305 goals. Their offense also struggled, scoring only 227 goals, ranking 26th in the league. The team had a goal differential of -78, placing 28th overall. Their power-play performance was also lackluster, with a conversion rate of 16.1% and 38 power-play goals, both ranked 28th in the NHL.

Key players for the Canadiens include Nicholas Suzuki, who had an impressive season with 66 points, and Kirby Dach, who contributed 38 points. Cole Caufield and Michael Matheson also made significant contributions to the team. Josh Anderson had a faceoff win percentage of 43.2%, showcasing his skills in the game.

The Blackhawks also had a tough season in 2022, ranking 28th for goals against with 299 goals conceded. Their offense struggled as well, scoring only 202 goals, placing them at 32nd in the league. The team had a goal differential of -97 and a power-play percentage of 16.38%, both ranked 28th overall.

Key players for the Blackhawks include Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Raddysh, and Seth Jones. Athanasiou had 40 points, while Taylor Raddysh and Seth Jones contributed 37 points each. Taylor Hall and Tyler Johnson also made valuable contributions to the team.

Both teams will be aiming for a victory in this upcoming game, hoping to improve their standings in the league. Fans of both the Canadiens and the Blackhawks are sure to be on the edge of their seats, anticipating an exciting and competitive match.

