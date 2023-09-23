Preview: Campbell Fighting Camels vs Elon Phoenix

The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-2) are set to face off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium in a CAA matchup.

Campbell has shown strength on both sides of the ball this season. Their defense is ranked 39th, only allowing an average of 24 points per game. On the offensive side, they rank fifth-best, scoring an impressive 41.7 points per game.

Elon, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency. They rank 79th in total yards per game in the FCS, with an average of 310.7 yards. Defensively, they sit at 54th, allowing an average of 335.7 total yards per game.

In terms of key statistics, Campbell has the upper hand in several categories. They boast a stronger rushing game, ranking 21st in rushing yards per game, compared to Elon’s 38th ranking. Campbell’s passing game is also stronger, ranking 26th in pass yards per game, while Elon sits at 106th.

Both teams have performed well in terms of turnovers and takeaways. Campbell leads with zero turnovers, while Elon has two turnovers. However, Elon has the advantage in takeaways with one, compared to Campbell’s zero.

Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams has proven to be a formidable quarterback, throwing for 751 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also contributed to the ground game with 71 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Elon’s Matthew Downing has thrown for 273 yards and four touchdowns, but has also thrown two interceptions. Jalen Hampton leads Elon’s rushing game with 319 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting matchup between two CAA teams. Campbell’s strong offense and defense will be a challenge for Elon, but Elon will look to capitalize on any turnovers and take advantage of their own playmakers.

It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Be sure to catch the action on FloSports.

Sources:

– CAA foes match up when the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

– Campbell sports the 39th-ranked defense this season (24 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 41.7 points per game.

– In terms of total yards, Elon ranks 79th in the FCS (310.7 total yards per game) and 54th on the other side of the ball (335.7 total yards allowed per game).

– Campbell vs. Elon Game Info: Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023, Time: 6:00 PM ET, Channel: FloSports, City: Buies Creek, North Carolina, Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium