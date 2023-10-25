The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder Set to Kick Off the 2023-24 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for an exciting matchup as they kick off the 2023-24 NBA season. The game is scheduled for October 25, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Both teams are eager to prove themselves and start the season on a high note.

The Bulls had a solid performance last season, shooting an impressive 49.0% from the field, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder’s opponents’ field goal percentage. This statistic highlights the Bulls’ ability to convert their shots efficiently. When Chicago shot above 47.4% from the field, they achieved a commendable 32-20 record.

Rebounding was an area where both teams had different rankings. The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, while the Thunder finished 12th. This could be a key factor in determining the outcome of the game, as the battle on the boards will be crucial.

Offensively, the Bulls averaged 113.1 points per game last season, which was only 3.3 points less than the Thunder’s average points allowed (116.4). When the Bulls surpassed the Thunder’s defensive threshold and scored more than 116.4 points, they boasted an impressive 25-9 record.

Fans of both teams can catch this exciting season opener live taking advantage of a free trial to Fubo, a popular live streaming service. Don’t miss out on the action as the Bulls and Thunder go head-to-head in what promises to be an exhilarating start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

FAQ

1. When does the Bulls vs. Thunder game take place?

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

2. Where will the game be held?

The game will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

3. Can I watch the game live?

Yes, you can catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo, a popular live streaming service.

4. How did the Bulls and Thunder perform last season in terms of shooting percentage?

The Bulls shot 49.0% from the field last season, while the Thunder’s opponents shot 47.4% against them.

5. What was the Bulls’ record when they shot above 47.4% from the field?

When the Bulls shot above 47.4% from the field, they achieved a 32-20 record.

6. How did the Bulls and Thunder compare in terms of rebounding last season?

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team, while the Thunder finished 12th.

7. What was the Bulls’ average points per game last season?

The Bulls averaged 113.1 points per game last season.

8. How can I watch the game and support my favorite NBA team?

You can find officially licensed NBA gear, including jerseys and shirts, at Fanatics.