Exciting Central Division Clash as Bulls Take on Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) are gearing up to face off against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) in an electrifying Central Division matchup at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023. This highly anticipated game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Game Information:

– Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

– Time: 7:00 PM ET

– Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

– TV: Bally Sports

Insights:

– Last season, the Bulls boasted an impressive 49% shooting percentage, edging out their opponents’ 48.9% shooting percentage.

– Chicago had a stellar 29-13 record when shooting better than 48.9%.

– In terms of rebounding, both teams ranked 20th in the NBA last season.

– The Bulls scored an average of 5.4 points less per game (113.1) than the Pistons allowed (118.5) last year.

– When Chicago surpassed the 118.5-point mark, they had a remarkable 20-8 record.

Home & Away Comparison:

– Offensively, the Bulls performed better when playing on their home court, averaging 114 points per game compared to 112.2 points on the road.

– Defensively, they allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (111.2) compared to away games (112.5).

– At home, the Bulls sank 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (10.3) than in away games (10.6), but had a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (36.5% vs. 35.7% on the road).

The game will be televised on Bally Sports.

Sources:

