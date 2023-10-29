The Milwaukee Bucks Face off Against the Atlanta Hawks in an Exciting Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on October 29, 2023, in what promises to be an exhilarating game. The matchup will be aired on BSWI and BSSE, allowing fans to catch all the live action.

For those interested in watching the game, a free trial to Fubo is available, providing access to the live stream. The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, adding to the excitement of the home crowd.

Looking at the stats, the Bucks had a shooting percentage of 47.3% last season, just 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% allowed the Hawks to their opponents. When the Bucks shot higher than 48.6%, they boasted an impressive 26-4 record. On the other hand, the Hawks ranked 10th in rebounding, while the Bucks finished at the top.

It is worth noting that the Bucks were just 1.2 points per game shy of the number given up the Hawks last season. When the Bucks managed to score more than 118.1 points, they had an impressive record of 31-3.

In terms of home and away comparison, the Bucks performed better offensively when playing at home, scoring an average of 118.8 points per game compared to 115 on the road. Defensively, they allowed fewer points at home (112.5) compared to away games (114.1). Additionally, the Bucks had a slightly higher three-point percentage (37.5%) at home compared to their away games (36.2%).

Unfortunately, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, who is currently out due to rest.

Overall, this matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks promises to be a thrilling affair, with both teams showcasing their skills on the court.

