The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and their first game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26, 2023. The much-anticipated match will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As the Bucks prepare for the season ahead, fans can catch all the NBA action on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On. For a limited time, the B/R Sports Add-On is being offered for free. Simply use our provided link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period ends, a base subscription will be required, and the B/R Sports Add-On can be added for $9.99/month.

Fade Quotasentence “To give you an insight into the upcoming game, the Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which matches the shooting percentage allowed the 76ers. Milwaukee’s shooting accuracy played a crucial role in their success, as they boasted a formidable 34-4 record when shooting better than 47.3% from the field. Moreover, the Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA, providing them with a significant advantage over the 76ers who ranked 26th in rebounding.”

source: basketball-reference.com

The Bucks also displayed their offensive prowess, averaging 116.9 points per game last season. This was a commendable feat, as it exceeded the average points allowed the 76ers six points (110.9). When the Bucks surpassed the 110.9 mark, their record stood at an impressive 45-8.

On the other side of the court, the 76ers showcased their own shooting prowess, boasting a shooting percentage of 48.7% – 3.1% higher than what the Bucks’ opponents managed. This efficiency contributed to their success, as they achieved a 45-12 record when shooting higher than 45.6% from the field. However, the 76ers ranked 26th in offensive rebounding, while the Bucks secured the top spot in the league. It will be interesting to see how these contrasting styles play out in their upcoming clash.

Both teams are no strangers to scoring, with the 76ers averaging 115.2 points per game last season – only 1.9 points higher than the average points given up the Bucks (113.3). When scoring more than 113.3 points, the 76ers boasted an impressive 39-5 record.

As we eagerly await this exciting showdown between the Bucks and the 76ers, fans can show their support purchasing officially licensed NBA gear from Fanatics. From jerseys to shirts, there’s something for every die-hard fan.