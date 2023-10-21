Boston Bruins Look to Continue Winning Streak Against Los Angeles Kings

The Boston Bruins will face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, October 21. The Bruins have been victorious in their last three games against the Kings. Fans can catch the action tuning in to ESPN+, NESN, or BSW.

Last season, the Bruins showcased their strength on the ice. They had the best defense in the NHL, only allowing 2.1 goals per game. Their scoring ability was also impressive, ranking second in the league with an average of 3.7 goals per game. The Bruins finished the season with a remarkable +127 goal differential, the highest in the NHL. They were also successful on the power play, scoring 62 goals with a conversion rate of 22.22%. Notable players to watch on the Bruins include David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Pavel Zacha.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings had a decent performance last season. They ranked 16th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.1 goals per game. Their offensive capabilities were solid, with the team scoring an average of 3.3 goals per game, ranking them 10th in the league. The Kings had a goal differential of +20 and were particularly effective on the power play, converting 25.28% of their opportunities. Key players for the Kings include Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, and Adrian Kempe.

It will be an exciting matchup as the Bruins look to continue their winning streak against the Kings. Stay tuned to see who comes out on top in this highly anticipated game.

Definitions:

– Goal differential: The difference between the number of goals a team scores and the number of goals they allow.

– Power play: When a team has a numerical advantage due to a penalty the opposing team, allowing them to have an additional player on the ice.

– Conversion rate: The percentage of power play opportunities that result in a goal.

