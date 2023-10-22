The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks Ready to Face Off

The Boston Bruins will be heading to Anaheim on October 22nd to take on the Ducks in an exciting NHL matchup. The Bruins have had a strong start to the season, winning their last four games. Fans who can’t make it to the game can catch all of the action on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Last season, the Bruins ranked highly in several key statistics. They had the fewest goals against, only conceding 174 goals in total. Their offense was also impressive, scoring 301 goals, which ranked them second in the league. With a goal differential of +127, they were the best in the NHL.

The Bruins’ power-play performance was solid as well, with 62 power-play goals last season, placing them 11th in the league. They had a power-play conversion rate of 22.22%, which ranked them 12th.

Key players for the Bruins include David Pastrnak, who had an impressive 61 goals and 52 assists last season, and Brad Marchand, with 21 goals and 46 assists. On defense, Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm both made significant contributions.

The Ducks, on the other hand, struggled last season. They gave up 335 goals, ranking them last in the NHL. Offensively, they scored 206 goals, which put them in the 31st spot. Their goal differential was -129, the lowest in the league.

The Ducks’ power-play performance was also poor, with only 36 power-play goals on 229 chances. Their power-play percentage was 15.72%, ranking them 31st in the league.

Key players for the Ducks include Trevor Zegras, who had 23 goals and 42 assists last season, and Alex Killorn, with 27 goals and 37 assists. Troy Terry also proved to be a valuable player with 23 goals and 38 assists.

With the Bruins’ strong performance and the Ducks looking to improve, this matchup promises to be an exciting game to watch. Fans will be eagerly anticipating the outcome on October 22nd.

