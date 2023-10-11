Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Key Matchup and Player Statistics

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Max. Fans can also catch the action on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle, which offers over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming.

The Bruins had an impressive season in 2022, giving up the fewest goals in league action with a total of 174, averaging just 2.1 goals per game. They were also the second-best scoring team in the NHL, scoring a total of 301 goals, averaging 3.7 goals per game. Their goal differential of +127 was the highest in the league.

One of the key players to watch for the Bruins is David Pastrnak, who had an outstanding season with 61 goals and 52 assists, totaling 113 points. He also had a faceoff win percentage of 42.1%. Another player to keep an eye on is Brad Marchand, who contributed 21 goals and 46 assists, totaling 67 points.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks struggled defensively in the previous season, conceding a total of 299 goals, averaging 3.6 goals per game. They had the 32nd-ranked offense in the league, scoring 202 goals, averaging 2.5 goals per game. Their goal differential of -97 was 30th in the league.

Andreas Athanasiou had a solid season for the Blackhawks, contributing 20 goals and 20 assists, totaling 40 points. He also had a faceoff win percentage of 46.6%. Taylor Raddysh was another key player for the Blackhawks, scoring 20 goals and 17 assists, totaling 37 points.

Overall, the Bruins have a strong defensive lineup and a potent offense, while the Blackhawks will need to improve defensively and find ways to score more goals. This matchup promises to be an exciting game between two talented teams.

