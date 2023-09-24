Brewers vs. Marlins: Can the Miami Marlins Beat the Milwaukee Brewers?

The Miami Marlins will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in an exciting matchup on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. This game will be live-streamed on Fubo, so you won’t miss a single moment of the action.

The Brewers currently rank 23rd in baseball with 162 total home runs and have the fifth-lowest slugging percentage at .387. Their batting average is also relatively low, at .240, placing them 23rd in the majors. Despite this, they are the 17th-highest scoring team, averaging 4.6 runs per game.

On the pitching side, the Brewers have been more successful. Their pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a team ERA of 3.75. They also have the second-lowest WHIP at 1.179 and average 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Taking the mound for the Brewers will be Freddy Peralta, who has had a solid season with a 12-9 record and a 3.65 ERA. In his previous start against the St. Louis Cardinals, Peralta allowed only one earned run over six innings.

The Marlins will be looking to secure a victory against the Brewers. While they may not have the same power numbers as the Brewers, they have been known to put up a fight. With Edward Cabrera set to start for the Marlins, it will be interesting to see how he matches up against Peralta.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams. Don’t miss out on the action, make sure to tune in to Fubo to catch all the live-streamed action.

