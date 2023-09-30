Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Saturday Game Preview

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs are set to face off in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field. The game will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have had a mixed performance in terms of batting and pitching this season. Their 162 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball, and their team slugging percentage is .385, which is 26th among all teams. The Brewers’ team batting average of .240 ranks 23rd in MLB, while they have scored a total of 718 runs, ranking 17th in the league. Their on-base percentage stands at .319, placing them at the 17th position.

On the pitching side, the Brewers have performed relatively well. They have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.73, and their pitchers have a WHIP of 1.183, which is the second-best in the majors. In terms of strikeouts, the Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game and strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings.

The Brewers’ probable starting pitcher for this game is Eric Lauer, who holds a record of 4-5 this season. Lauer has started eight games and has averaged 4.7 innings per appearance. In his last outing, he gave up six earned runs in three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. Although Lauer has had a couple of quality starts this season, he will be looking to bounce back from his recent performance.

Overall, the Brewers are looking to continue their winning streak, as they have won their last game against the Cubs with a score of 4-3. The Cubs, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back and secure a win in this matchup.

Definitions:

– ERA: Earned Run Average is the average number of earned runs a pitcher allows per nine innings pitched.

– WHIP: Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched is a statistic used in baseball to measure a pitcher’s effectiveness in preventing runners from reaching base.

Note: All statistics and information are as of the publication date and are subject to change.