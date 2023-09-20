Brewers vs. Cardinals: Key Matchup at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the game set to begin at 7:45 PM ET. Baseball fans can stream the matchup on Fubo and catch all the action.

Both teams will be looking for a win as they battle it out on the field. The Brewers have had a solid season, hitting 153 home runs and scoring 672 runs. However, their team slugging percentage of .382 and batting average of .239 places them towards the bottom of the league rankings.

On the pitching side, the Brewers have fared well with a 3.80 ERA, which ranks fourth in baseball. Their pitching staff has a combined 1.180 WHIP, the second-lowest in the MLB.

For the Brewers, Adrian Houser will take the mound as the probable starting pitcher. Houser holds a 6-4 record this season and has consistently gone five or more innings in his starts. He will be looking to continue his solid performance against the Cardinals.

As for the Cardinals, Richie Palacios will be a key player to watch. Palacios has been a consistent contributor to the team’s offense and defense. The outcome of this game may depend on Palacios’ performance on the field.

With high stakes and both teams vying for a win, this matchup promises to be an exciting one. Don’t miss a moment of the action tuning in to the live stream on Fubo. BetMGM Sportsbook also offers special offers for those looking to place bets on the game.

