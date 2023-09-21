Brewers vs. Cardinals: Preview and Matchup Details

The Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals are set to face off in an exciting matchup on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. This game will be broadcasted live on the MLB Network.

The Brewers have had a mixed performance this season when it comes to batting and pitching. They currently rank 24th in the league with 156 home runs and 27th with a team slugging percentage of .384. Their team batting average of .239 also places them at 25th among MLB teams. However, they have scored a total of 680 runs this season, ranking 18th in the majors.

On the pitching side, the Brewers have shown strength with a combined ERA of 3.78, which is the third-best in baseball. They also have a impressive 1.179 WHIP, the second-best in the league. Their pitchers have been striking out an average of 8.8 batters per game, ranking 18th in MLB.

In this upcoming game, the Brewers will be sending Wade Miley to the mound. Miley, with an 8-4 record this season, has been consistent with his performances. He has earned a quality start in eight of his 21 starts and has lasted five or more innings in 17 of them.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have had a recent winning streak against the Brewers, winning the last two games in the series. They will be looking to continue their success and maintain their momentum in this matchup.

Definitions:

– Slugging Percentage: a measure of a batter’s power, calculated dividing their total bases their at-bats.

– On-Base Percentage: the percentage of times a batter reaches base, usually calculated adding their hits, walks, and hit-by-pitches and dividing their total plate appearances.

– Quality Start: a start a pitcher in which they pitch at least six innings and give up three or fewer earned runs.

– WHIP: Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched, a measure of how many baserunners a pitcher allows per inning.