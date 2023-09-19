Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Tuesday Night Matchup at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies will face off in an exciting matchup on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM ET and will be broadcast on TBS.

The Braves have been impressive this season, boasting one of the league’s highest batting averages at .274. They are also the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game. Atlanta has hit a league-high 289 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game. Their pitching staff has also been solid, with a strikeout rate of 9.6 per nine innings.

On the other hand, the Phillies have hit 203 home runs this season, ranking them ninth in the league. They have a team batting average of .259 and have scored 737 runs, putting them at ninth in MLB. Philadelphia’s pitching staff has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.249 WHIP.

For the Braves, Spencer Strider will take the mound as the starting pitcher. Strider has a 3.78 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched this season, with 259 strikeouts. He will be looking to pick up his 18th quality start of the year in this outing.

The Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez, who has a record of 2-4 this season. Sanchez has started 16 games and has earned a quality start in six of them. He will be aiming to pitch at least five innings for the third start in a row.

Both teams have had recent matchups, with the Braves winning 4-1 in their last meeting with the Phillies. However, the Phillies bounced back in the next game, winning 7-1.

It promises to be an exciting game between two competitive teams, and fans can catch all the action on TBS.