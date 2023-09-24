Braves vs. Nationals: Sunday Matchup Preview

The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals are set to face off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park. This game is expected to be a thrilling matchup, with both teams looking to secure a win.

The Braves have been a dominant force this season when it comes to their batting performance. They lead the MLB with 296 home runs and a .503 slugging percentage. Their team batting average of .276 also ranks first in the league. In addition, the Braves have scored an impressive 899 runs and have a league-best on-base percentage of .344. Their disciplined approach at the plate is evident in their average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

On the pitching side, the Braves have been solid as well. Their pitching staff has a 4.13 ERA, which ranks 14th in the MLB. They also boast a 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings rate, which is the best in the league. However, their combined WHIP of 1.293 puts them in the middle of the pack at 16th in the MLB.

Taking the mound for the Braves in this game will be Kyle Wright. Wright has not had the best season, with a record of 0-3 in seven starts. He has yet to earn a quality start and has an average of 3.6 innings pitched per game. In his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wright gave up four earned runs in four innings.

The Nationals, on the other hand, have been performing well recently. With two wins against the Braves in their last two matchups, they are looking to continue their success. However, they will need to find a way to overcome the Braves’ strong batting lineup and navigate through their disciplined pitching.

In conclusion, Sunday’s matchup between the Braves and the Nationals promises to be an exciting game. The Braves’ dominant batting performance will be put to the test against the Nationals’ pitching staff. With both teams seeking a win, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

