Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Preview and Probable Starting Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will be facing off against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Truist Park. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM ET. The Braves will be sending AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while the Cubs will be starting Marcus Stroman.

The Braves have been impressive in terms of both batting and pitching performance this season. They lead the league with 303 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game. They also have the highest slugging percentage in MLB at .502 and a batting average of .275, which is the best in the league. The Braves have a productive offense, scoring an average of 5.8 runs per game.

In addition to their strong offense, the Braves have a solid pitching staff. They have the second-lowest strikeout rate in MLB, averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Their team ERA is 4.13, which ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

AJ Smith-Shawver will be making his MLB debut as the starting pitcher for the Braves. The 20-year-old righty will be looking to make a strong impression. On the other side, the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman, who will be tasked with shutting down the potent Braves offense.

Both teams have had recent success, with the Braves winning their last two games against the Nationals and the Cubs winning their last game against the Braves. It will be an exciting matchup to watch, and fans can catch all the action tuning in to BSSO or streaming the game on Fubo.

