Boston College Eagles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: ACC Matchup Preview

The Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Both teams currently hold a 3-3 record, making this game crucial for their respective conference standings.

When it comes to defense, Georgia Tech has struggled this season, allowing an average of 432 yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. In order to compensate for their defensive shortcomings, the Yellow Jackets have relied heavily on their offense, which ranks 40th in the nation, averaging 431.2 yards per game.

On the other hand, Boston College has had a more balanced approach. Their offense ranks 66th in total yards per game with 393.2, while their defense ranks 64th, giving up an average of 371 yards per contest. This matchup will test their ability to perform against a capable offense.

Key statistics show a slight advantage for Georgia Tech in terms of rushing yards, averaging 189 yards per game compared to Boston College’s 156. However, Boston College has the upper hand in passing yards, averaging 204.2 per game, while Georgia Tech averages 275.2. Turnovers and takeaways are also factors to consider, with Boston College boasting a better turnover ratio.

Thomas Castellanos has been a standout player for Boston College, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities as he has thrown for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 500 yards and seven touchdowns. Lewis Bond leads the team in receiving yards with 356 and five touchdowns.

For Georgia Tech, Haynes King has been their primary quarterback, passing for 1,631 yards and 16 touchdowns. Jamal Haynes has been a reliable running back, accumulating 409 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Singleton Jr. leads the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards with 355 and five touchdowns.

As the game approaches, both teams will be looking to capitalize on their strengths and address their weaknesses in order to secure a victory. The outcome of this ACC matchup will play a significant role in shaping the teams’ paths for the remainder of the season.

Sources: Data Skrive