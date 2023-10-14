Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams: Game Preview

The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will take on the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in an exciting Mountain West Conference matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. With both teams looking to improve their records, this game promises to be a thrilling contest.

Boise State’s offense has been averaging 29.7 points per game, ranking 69th in the FBS. On the other hand, their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 432.8 points per contest, placing them 104th in the nation. Colorado State’s offense has performed decently, averaging 428 total yards per game, which ranks 46th in the FBS. However, their defense has been a weakness, surrendering an alarming 478.4 total yards per game, making them the third-worst in the country.

To catch all the action, you can tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 9:45 PM ET for the live broadcast. You can also stream the game on Fubo, a popular streaming platform for college football.

Statistically, Boise State has been more effective in rushing yards, averaging 181.7 yards per game (40th in the FBS), while Colorado State has struggled, ranking 130th with just 75.8 yards per game. However, the Rams have excelled in the passing game, averaging 352.2 yards per game (4th in the FBS), while the Broncos have averaged 250.7 yards per game (57th).

Boise State’s offensive leader is Taylen Green, who has thrown for 1,013 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also contributed on the ground, rushing for 219 yards and four touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty has been the top rusher for the Broncos, accumulating 656 yards and eight touchdowns. Eric McAlister has been a standout receiver, recording 596 yards and four touchdowns.

For Colorado State, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has thrown for 1,585 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Kobe Johnson leads the team in rushing with 128 yards and one touchdown. Tory Horton has been the top receiver, with 560 yards and six touchdowns.

Both teams have had their struggles with turnovers, with Boise State ranking 80th in turnovers and Colorado State ranking 133rd. However, the Rams have been strong in takeaways, ranking 17th in the nation with 11 turnovers forced.

