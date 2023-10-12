The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues are set to face off in their season opener on Thursday, October 12. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Last season, the Blues had the league’s 17th-ranked offense, scoring a total of 260 goals. Their offense will be led key players such as Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, and Robert Thomas. Jordan Kyrou had an impressive season with 37 goals and 36 assists, making him a player to watch out for in this matchup.

Defensively, the Blues struggled last season, allowing a total of 298 goals, which ranked 27th in the league. Improving their defense will be a priority for the team going into this season.

On the other hand, the Stars had a strong defensive performance last season, giving up the third-fewest goals in the league with a total of 215. Their defense will be anchored players such as Miro Heiskanen, who had an exceptional season with 62 assists.

Offensively, the Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the league last season with a total of 281. Jason Robertson led the team with 46 goals and 63 assists, and Jamie Benn contributed with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Both teams had success on the power play, with the Stars recording the fifth-most power-play goals and the Blues ranking 22nd in power-play percentage. Special teams could play a crucial role in this matchup.

In terms of overall performance, the Stars had a better goal differential last season, ranking fourth in the league at +66, while the Blues had a goal differential of -38, placing them at 24th.

As the two teams kick off their season, fans can expect an exciting matchup between the offensive power of the Stars and the potential redemption of the Blues’ defense. It will be interesting to see how these key players perform and how special teams impact the outcome of the game.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. (2023). Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Season Opener Preview.