The Pittsburgh Penguins Will Face Off Against the St. Louis Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues are set to meet on Saturday in what promises to be an exciting NHL game. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back.

In terms of statistics, the St. Louis Blues allowed a total of 298 goals last season, ranking them 27th in the NHL. Their goal-scoring performance was also mediocre, with 260 goals scored, placing them 17th in the league. The Blues’ power-play percentage of 19.33% left them in 22nd place.

Key players for the Blues include Jordan Kyrou with 73 points, Pavel Buchnevich with 67 points, Robert Thomas with 65 points, Brayden Schenn with 65 points, and Kevin Hayes with 54 points.

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins conceded 263 goals, placing them 19th in goals against. They were slightly better in terms of goal scoring, with 261 goals for, ranking them 16th in the NHL. The Penguins had the 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.72%.

Notable players for the Penguins include Erik Karlsson with 101 points, Sidney Crosby with 93 points, Evgeni Malkin with 83 points, Jake Guentzel with 73 points, and Rickard Rakell with 60 points.

It will be an intense matchup between these two teams as they aim to secure a victory. Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, or SportsNet PT to catch the action!

Sources:

– Data Skrive