The Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues Set to Clash in NHL Game

The Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues will face off in an exciting NHL game on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back with a win.

To catch the action, you can tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, or ROOT Sports NW. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET.

When looking at the stats and trends from the previous season, the Blues allowed a total of 298 goals, ranking them 27th in the league. On the other hand, they scored 260 goals, placing them at 17th in the league. The Blues had a goal differential of -38, which was 24th in the league. In terms of power-play goals, they recorded 46, ranking 22nd in the NHL, with a power-play percentage of 19.33.

Key players for the Blues include Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, and Kevin Hayes. They will be critical in contributing to the team’s offensive efforts and faceoff wins.

As for the Kraken, they were 14th in goals against, conceding a total of 252 goals. They excelled in scoring last season, with 289 goals, making them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL. The Kraken had a goal differential of +37, placing them 10th in the league. They recorded 48 power-play goals, ranking 21st in the NHL, with a power-play conversion rate of 19.75%.

Key players for the Kraken include Jared McCann, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle, Matthew Beniers, and Yanni Gourde. These players will play a crucial role in the team’s offensive production, takeaways, and faceoff wins.

Make sure to tune in to witness the clash between the Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues and enjoy the thrilling NHL action!

