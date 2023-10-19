St. Louis Blues to Host the Arizona Coyotes in NHL Matchup

After a recent victory, the St. Louis Blues are set to face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. The Coyotes will be looking to bounce back after their most recent loss. Fans can watch this exciting NHL game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Defensively, the Blues struggled last season, conceding a total of 298 goals, averaging 3.6 goals per game, which ranked them 27th in the league. On the offensive end, they managed to score 260 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, placing them 17th in the league. Their goal differential of -38 ranked 24th in the NHL. The team’s power-play performance was also lackluster, with 46 goals scored on 238 chances, placing them 22nd in the league. Their power-play conversion rate was 19.33%.

Notable players to watch on the Blues’ roster include Jordan Kyrou, who had 37 goals and 36 assists last season, Pavel Buchnevich with 26 goals and 41 assists, Robert Thomas with 18 goals and 47 assists, Brayden Schenn with 21 goals and 44 assists, and Kevin Hayes with 18 goals and 36 assists.

The Coyotes also faced defensive struggles, conceding 295 total goals last season, averaging 3.6 per game, ranking 24th in the league. They managed to score 225 goals, averaging 2.7 per game, placing them 27th in the NHL. Their goal differential of -70 ranked them 27th in the league. On the power play, they scored 45 goals on 238 chances, placing them 23rd in the NHL, with a power-play percentage of 18.91%.

Key players to watch on the Coyotes’ roster include Clayton Keller, who had an impressive 37 goals and 49 assists, Nick Schmaltz with 22 goals and 36 assists, Matias Maccelli with 11 goals and 38 assists, Jason Zucker with 27 goals and 21 assists, and Lawson Crouse with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Both teams will be determined to secure a victory in this matchup and continue their journey in the NHL season.

Sources:

– Data Skrive