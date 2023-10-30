New Title: Battle on the Ice: Dallas Stars Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Columbus Blue Jackets

The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) are prepared to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) in an exciting NHL showdown on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars, coming off a loss, aim to regain their winning momentum, while the Blue Jackets desperately seek to end their three-game losing streak.

In an era where streaming services are dominating the sports world, fans can catch all the action subscribing to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle, offering over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming. Alternatively, viewers can tune in to BSOH or BSSWX for live coverage as the Stars battle it out against the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have struggled both offensively and defensively this season. They average 2.5 goals per game, ranking 22nd in the league, while giving up an average of 3.1 goals per game. With 20 goals allowed in total, their defensive efforts have fallen short. However, players like Jack Roslovic, Ivan Provorov, and Boone Jenner have shown sparks of brilliance and will be key contributors to the Blue Jackets’ offensive attack.

On the other hand, the Stars have been solid defensively, allowing only 2.3 goals per game, the second-fewest in the NHL. However, their offensive production has been lacking, with just 16 goals scored in total. Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston, and Jason Robertson will be crucial players to watch as they look to bring firepower to the Stars’ offense.

