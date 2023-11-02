Blue Jackets vs Lightning: A Clash of Offense and Defense

The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) in a thrilling NHL matchup on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets, who have unfortunately lost four consecutive games, are determined to make a comeback and defend their territory against the Lightning. In this exciting clash, fans can catch the action tuning in to ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN.

The Blue Jackets have had a challenging start to the season, allowing a total of 30 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game. Their offense has also struggled, ranking 24th in the league with 23 goals scored, averaging 2.6 goals per game. However, they have shown resilience defensively only allowing an average of 3.0 goals per game over their past ten matchups.

Leading the charge for the Blue Jackets are key players such as Ivan Provorov, who has showcased his playmaking skills with 7 assists, and Jack Roslovic, who has contributed both offensively and defensively with 2 goals, 4 assists, and a 28.6% faceoff win percentage.

On the other side, the Lightning have proven themselves as a formidable force. They rank 14th in goals against, yielding a total of 28 goals, and their offense has been dominant, scoring the eighth-most goals in the NHL with 32 goals in 10 games. Defensively, they have maintained a solid performance conceding only 2.9 goals per game.

The Lightning’s key players have been instrumental to their success, with Nikita Kucherov leading the team in points with 11 (6 goals, 5 assists) and displaying exceptional playmaking ability. Brayden Point has also been a key contributor with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) and a solid 48.8% faceoff win percentage.

Fans can expect an exhilarating clash between the Blue Jackets’ defensive resilience and the Lightning’s offensive prowess. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory and make a statement on the ice.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Blue Jackets vs Lightning game?

A: The game can be watched on ESPN+, BSOH, or BSSUN.

Q: How have the Blue Jackets performed defensively?

A: The Blue Jackets have allowed an average of 3.0 goals per game.

Q: Who are the key players to watch for the Blue Jackets?

A: Key players for the Blue Jackets include Ivan Provorov and Jack Roslovic.

Q: How many goals have the Lightning scored this season?

A: The Lightning have scored a total of 32 goals in 10 games.

Q: Who are the key players to watch for the Lightning?

A: Key players for the Lightning include Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.