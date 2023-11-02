New Title: Tampa Bay Lightning Ready to Ignite against Slumping Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) are hoping to put an end to their four-game losing streak as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. This exciting matchup will be one to watch for hockey fans everywhere.

While the Blue Jackets have struggled to find their rhythm, allowing a total of 30 goals this season, the Lightning have been a force to be reckoned with. With their solid defensive play, the Lightning rank 14th in goals against, conceding only 28 total goals. This stark contrast between the two teams is sure to add an exhilarating element to the game.

Offensively, the Blue Jackets have been struggling, ranking 24th in the league with only 23 goals scored so far this season. In comparison, the Lightning have demonstrated their firepower scoring a total of 32 goals, putting them in the top eight for goals scored in the NHL. Players like Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point have been instrumental in leading the Lightning’s offensive charge.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets will need to tighten up their game to counter the Lightning’s potent offense. The Blue Jackets have allowed 24 goals in their last 10 outings, averaging 3.0 goals against per game. On the other hand, the Lightning have shown consistency in their defensive performance, giving up an average of 2.9 goals per game.

