Tampa Bay Lightning Set to Clash with Columbus Blue Jackets in Exciting NHL Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown against the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Despite the Blue Jackets’ recent four-game losing streak, both teams are expected to bring their A-game to the ice.

While fans eagerly await this clash between two talented teams, there are various ways to catch the action. ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle offer streaming options for over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming. Viewers can also tune in to BSOH and BSSUN to witness the Blue Jackets’ valiant efforts to defend against the Lightning.

When analyzing the statistical data, it becomes apparent that both teams have distinct strengths and weaknesses. The Blue Jackets have struggled defensively, conceding a total of 30 goals (3.3 per game) this season, ranking 21st in the league. Their offense also lags behind, with only 23 goals (2.6 per game) to their name, placing them at 24th in the league.

On the other hand, the Lightning have shown resilience on the defensive front, allowing 28 goals (3.1 per game) and ranking 14th in goals against. Their offensive prowess is notable, as they have scored 32 goals (3.6 per game), positioning them among the top-scoring teams in the NHL.

Both teams possess key players who will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in this matchup. For the Blue Jackets, players such as Ivan Provorov, Jack Roslovic, and Boone Jenner have showcased their skills. Meanwhile, the Lightning rely on the contributions of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel to lead them to victory.

As the puck drops on Thursday night, anticipation fills the air. It’s a battle between offense and defense, struggling versus surging. Who will emerge triumphant? Tune in to find out in this thrilling contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the original content but has been significantly diverged and rewritten to provide a unique perspective.

FAQ

Where can I watch the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Columbus Blue Jackets game?

You can catch the game on BSOH, BSSUN, or stream it through ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.