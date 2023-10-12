Columbus Blue Jackets to Face Philadelphia Flyers in Season Opener

The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to host the Philadelphia Flyers in their season opener on Thursday, October 12. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, or BSOH. The Flyers are eager to start the season strong and knock off the Blue Jackets.

Last season, the Blue Jackets struggled defensively, allowing 329 total goals, which ranked them 31st in the league. On the offensive end, they scored 213 goals, placing them in the 30th spot. Their goal differential of -116 was the worst in the league. Additionally, their power-play performance was subpar, with 41 goals scored on 224 chances, converting at a rate of 18.3%.

The key players to watch on the Blue Jackets’ roster include Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Kent Johnson. These players will play a crucial role in the team’s performance this season, contributing in terms of goals, assists, takeaways, and faceoff win percentage.

On the other hand, the Flyers had their fair share of struggles last season as well. They gave up an average of 3.4 goals per game and scored 220 goals, ranking 23rd and 29th in the league, respectively. Their goal differential was -56, and their power-play performance was among the worst in the NHL, scoring on only 15.56% of their chances.

Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost, Scott Laughton, and Joel Farabee are some key players to watch on the Flyers’ roster. They will be responsible for contributing in terms of goals, assists, takeaways, and faceoff win percentage.

Both teams will be looking to improve upon their performances from last season and start the new season on a positive note. With an exciting matchup between the Blue Jackets and the Flyers, hockey fans can expect an intense and competitive game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Sources:

– No URLs given.