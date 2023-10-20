Calgary Flames to Face Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL Matchup

The Calgary Flames are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL matchup on Friday evening. The Flames are coming off a recent win, while the Blue Jackets are looking to bounce back after a loss. The game will be held at 7:00 PM ET.

Fans can catch the action tuning in to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle, where over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming are available. The game will also be broadcast on Flames Live Stream and the BSOH network.

The Blue Jackets had a challenging season in 2022, ranking near the bottom of the league in various categories. They gave up a total of 329 goals, averaging 4.0 per game, placing them 31st in the league. Their goal-scoring performance was similarly lackluster, with only 213 goals scored, averaging 2.6 per game, ranking 30th in the NHL. The team’s goal differential of -116 was the worst in the league. Their power-play performance was also subpar, with 41 goals on 224 chances, placing them 26th in the NHL.

On the other side, the Flames had a more solid season, ranking 13th in defensive performance allowing 247 total goals, averaging 3.0 per game. They scored 258 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, putting them at 19th in the NHL. Their goal differential was +11, securing them the 17th spot in the league. The Flames had 50 power-play goals on 252 opportunities, ranking 18th in the NHL with a 19.84% conversion rate.

Key players to watch for the Blue Jackets include Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Kent Johnson. For the Flames, keep an eye on Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Rasmus Andersson.

Don’t miss out on the NHL action and support your favorite team with officially licensed gear available at Fanatics.

Sources:

– ESPN+

– Flames Live Stream

– BSOH

– Data Skrive