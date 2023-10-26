The Montreal Canadiens Prepare to Face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Thrilling Matchup

The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exciting game on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams are coming off recent defeats, adding even more anticipation to this matchup. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and BSOH as the Canadiens take on the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens have had a decent season so far, giving up a total of 20 goals, placing them 15th in goals against among all NHL teams. Their offensive performance has been average, with 18 goals scored, ranking them 16th in scoring. Defensively, they have allowed 19 goals, averaging 3.2 goals per game over ten matches. Offensively, they have been consistent, scoring three goals per game on average.

Key players to watch for the Canadiens include Cole Caufield, who has shown impressive skill with three goals and three assists in six games. Tanner Pearson and Sean Monahan have also made significant contributions to the team’s offense, each recording three goals and two assists. These players will be crucial in leading the Canadiens to victory.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have conceded 19 goals this season, averaging 3.2 goals against per game, placing them 13th in the NHL. Their offensive performance has been lackluster, with only 17 goals scored, ranking them 19th in scoring. Defensively, they have allowed 14 goals, averaging 2.8 goals against per game over ten outings. However, their offense has struggled, scoring an average of three goals per game.

Players to watch for the Blue Jackets include Boone Jenner, who has been a standout performer with four goals and one assist in six games. Ivan Provorov has also made significant contributions, recording five assists in six games. These players will be instrumental in helping the Blue Jackets turn their season around.

Both teams have talented rosters and will be hungry for a win in this highly anticipated matchup. Expect a thrilling and competitive game as the Canadiens and the Blue Jackets battle it out on the ice.

