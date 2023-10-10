Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks: Season Opener Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks in their season opener on Tuesday, October 10. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN+, and can also be streamed on Fubo.

The Blackhawks had a tough season in 2022, ranking 28th in the NHL for goals against. They gave up a total of 299 goals, averaging 3.6 goals per game. Their offense also struggled, scoring only 202 goals last season, ranking them 32nd in the league. The Blackhawks had a goal differential of -97, also placing them near the bottom of the league. Their power-play performance was lackluster as well, with a conversion rate of 16.38% and 38 power-play goals.

Some key players for the Blackhawks to watch out for include Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Raddysh, Seth Jones, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Johnson. Athanasiou had 40 points in 81 games last season, while Raddysh had 37 points in 78 games. Jones contributed with 37 points in 72 games. Hall had 36 points in 61 games, and Johnson had 32 points in 56 games.

The Penguins, on the other hand, had a slightly better season in 2022. They ranked 19th in goals against, allowing 263 goals in total, averaging 3.2 goals per game. Their offense was more formidable, scoring 261 goals and ranking 16th in the league. The Penguins had a goal differential of -2 and scored 63 power-play goals with a conversion rate of 21.72%.

Key players to watch for the Penguins include Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Rickard Rakell. Karlsson had an impressive 101 points in 82 games, while Crosby contributed with 93 points in 82 games. Malkin had 83 points in 82 games, Guentzel had 73 points in 78 games, and Rakell had 60 points in 82 games.

As the Penguins and the Blackhawks kick off their season, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this matchup. Both teams have areas to improve upon from last season, and it will be exciting to see how they perform in their season opener.

