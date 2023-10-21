The Vegas Golden Knights Aim to Extend Winning Streak Against the Chicago Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, in what promises to be an exciting NHL matchup. The Golden Knights enter the game on a hot streak, having won their last five consecutive games. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

The Blackhawks have had a mixed start to the season, conceding 13 goals and scoring 11 in their 10 games so far. Defensively, they have given up an average of 2.6 goals per game, ranking 19th in the league. On the offensive side, they have scored an average of 2.2 goals per game, placing them 17th in the league.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest teams in the league defensively, conceding just 1.6 goals per game, which ranks them fifth overall. They have scored an impressive 3.8 goals per game, making them the second-best scoring team in the league. Their solid performance on both ends of the ice has contributed to their success this season.

Key players to watch for the Blackhawks include Corey Perry, Seth Jones, and Connor Bedard, among others. For the Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone have been key contributors on the offensive end, while Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel have made significant impacts on both offense and defense.

The outcome of this game will have implications for both teams’ standings in the league. The Golden Knights will look to extend their winning streak, while the Blackhawks aim to bounce back and improve their performance. Hockey fans can expect an intense and action-packed matchup between these two talented teams.

Sources: NHL.com