Montreal Canadiens to Face Chicago Blackhawks in Saturday Matchup

The Montreal Canadiens will be looking to bounce back from their previous loss as they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are also coming off a defeat in their last game.

Fans can catch the game on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, and for those looking to stream the action, Fubo is the platform to watch it.

Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks struggled defensively, conceding a total of 299 goals, which was the 28th-worst record in the league. Their goal-scoring performance wasn’t much better, as they managed just 202 goals, ranking 32nd in the league. With a -97 goal differential, they found themselves near the bottom of the league in that category as well.

The Canadiens had their fair share of struggles last season as well. They gave up 305 goals, ranking 29th in the league in goals against. Their offensive output was slightly better than the Blackhawks, with 227 goals scored, placing them 26th in the league. However, their -78 goal differential was still cause for concern.

When it comes to the power play, the Blackhawks have room for improvement. They converted on just 16.38% of their power play opportunities, ranking 28th in the league. The Canadiens were not much better in this category, with a 16.1% conversion rate, placing them 29th in the league.

Some key players to watch in this matchup are Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh for the Blackhawks, as well as Nicholas Suzuki and Kirby Dach for the Canadiens. These players have shown their abilities on the ice and will be looking to make an impact in Saturday’s game.

Both teams will be eager to get back on track and secure a win. With their previous losses still fresh in their minds, the Canadiens and Blackhawks will be bringing their best to the Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec.

