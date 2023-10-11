Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: Key Players and Stats

The Boston Bruins will be facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Max. For those looking to catch more NHL action and original programming, ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle is the way to go.

The Bruins and Blackhawks will battle it out at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Blackhawks had a tough season in 2022, giving up a total of 299 goals and having the league’s 32nd-ranked offense with 202 goals. Their power play performance was also lacking, scoring on just 16.38% of their chances.

On the other hand, the Bruins had a strong season in 2022, giving up only 174 goals, the fewest in the NHL. They had a league-best goal differential of +127 and scored 301 goals, ranking second in the league. Their power play conversion rate of 22.22% was also impressive.

Let’s take a look at some of the key players for each team. For the Blackhawks, Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Raddysh, Seth Jones, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Johnson will be important contributors on the ice. Athanasiou had 40 points last season, while Raddysh had 37 points. Jones will be a key defenseman with his 25 assists. Hall and Johnson will look to make an impact with their goal-scoring abilities.

For the Bruins, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm, and Charlie McAvoy will be players to watch. Pastrnak had an impressive 113 points last season, leading the team with 61 goals. Marchand contributed with 46 assists, and Zacha had 36 assists. Lindholm and McAvoy will be relied upon for their defensive abilities.

Overall, this matchup promises to be an exciting one, with the Bruins aiming to continue their strong performance from last season, and the Blackhawks looking for a turnaround. Expect a closely contested game between two competitive teams.

