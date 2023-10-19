Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks: A Matchup of Strong Teams

The Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off in an exciting NHL game on Thursday. The Avalanche, who have won three consecutive games, will be hosting the Blackhawks at 10:30 PM ET.

This thrilling matchup will be broadcasted on ESPN, allowing fans around the country to catch the action. Additionally, NHL enthusiasts can stream the game on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks, who currently hold a 2-2 record, will be looking to bounce back after allowing 299 goals last season, ranking them 28th in the league. Their offensive performance was also lackluster, with only 202 goals scored, placing them at 32nd in the NHL. However, they did manage to score 38 power-play goals, albeit with a conversion rate of 16.38%.

On the other hand, the Avalanche had a successful 2022 season, allowing a total of 223 goals, the ninth-fewest in the league. Their explosive offense was ranked 10th in the NHL, scoring 274 goals. They were also efficient on the power play, converting 24.52% of their chances.

Key players to watch out for on the Blackhawks’ side include Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Raddysh, Seth Jones, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Johnson. Meanwhile, the Avalanche will be relying on the skills of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen, and Devon Toews.

With both teams bringing strength and talent to the ice, this matchup promises to be an exhilarating battle between two competitive teams. Hockey fans should not miss out on the chance to witness this exciting contest.

