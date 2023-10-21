Cincinnati Bearcats to Face Baylor Bears in Big 12 Showdown

The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) will be hosting the Baylor Bears (2-4) in a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Bearcats come into the game with a rank of 31st in total offense, averaging 444 yards per game, and 38th in total defense, allowing 334.3 yards per game. On the other hand, Baylor ranks 60th in total offense, with 401 total yards per game, and 87th in total defense, allowing 389.8 yards per game.

If you’re looking to catch this game, you can tune in on ESPN+ to watch all the action. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the historic Nippert Stadium.

When comparing key statistics, Baylor ranks 85th in offensive yards average, while Cincinnati ranks 58th. Defensively, Baylor sits at 63rd in yards allowed average, whereas Cincinnati ranks 24th. Cincinnati also demonstrates strength in the running game, ranking 17th in rush yard average, while Baylor sits at 106th. In terms of passing yards, Cincinnati is at 61st, whereas Baylor is at 31st.

Leading the way for Baylor is quarterback Blake Shapen, who has thrown for 920 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. Richard Reese has been productive on the ground, rushing for 229 yards and scoring two touchdowns. For Cincinnati, Emory Jones has thrown for 1,322 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams have talented receivers as well. Monaray Baldwin leads Baylor with 17 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns, while Xzavier Henderson leads Cincinnati with 30 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown.

It’s sure to be an exciting matchup between two teams looking to improve their records. Don’t miss out on the action and tune in to ESPN+ to catch the game!

Sources:

– ESPN.com