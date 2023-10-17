How to Watch The Bachelor Without Cable

If you’re a fan of ABC’s reality TV dating show, The Bachelor, and you don’t have cable, don’t worry! There are several ways to catch up on the hit franchise. While the release date for the upcoming Season 28 of The Bachelor hasn’t been announced yet, you can watch some of the previous episodes online on Hulu. Hulu offers a subscription starting at $7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, and $17.99 a month for the ad-free package. Both plans include a 30-day free trial. Additionally, you can sign up for the Hulu + Live TV subscription, which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 a month.

If you prefer to own episodes or seasons of The Bachelor, you can find Seasons 16 through 27 available for rent or purchase on Prime Video. Episodes cost $2.99 each, and seasons cost $19.99 to buy.

For fans of the current season, The Golden Bachelor, you can watch episodes on ABC each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. If you’re a cord-cutter without cable, you can still watch ABC with streaming services like DirecTV Stream. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and then costs $64.99 a month. Hulu also provides new episodes of The Golden Bachelor starting at $7.99 a month, with a month-long trial available for its two standard plans.

If you’re interested in spinoff series, Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing its ninth season. You can watch new episodes on ABC each Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial for live streaming services, or you can stream new episodes on Hulu. Some previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise are also available to stream.

While you wait for the next season of The Bachelorette, you can still watch some of the previous seasons and episodes online with a Hulu subscription starting at $7.99 a month. Seasons 6 through 20 of The Bachelorette are available to stream on Prime Video, including “After the Final Rose” episodes. Renting episodes individually or buying entire seasons is also an option.

With all these streaming options available, Bachelor Nation can stay up to date on all the drama, romance, and rose ceremonies without having a cable subscription.

