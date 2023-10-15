Colorado Avalanche vs San Jose Sharks: Preview and Key Players

The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in a highly anticipated NHL matchup. The Avalanche are coming into this game with a victory under their belt, while the Sharks are looking to bounce back from a defeat.

Fans can catch all the action from this game on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The game will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Looking back at the previous season, the Avalanche showcased a strong defensive performance, allowing only 223 total goals and ranking ninth in the league. On the offensive end, they scored a total of 274 goals, making them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL. The Avalanche also had an impressive power-play conversion rate of 24.52%, ranking sixth in the league.

Key players to watch for the Avalanche include Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. MacKinnon had an outstanding season last year, netting 42 goals and 69 assists for a total of 111 points. Rantanen also made a significant impact with 55 goals and 50 assists. Makar, a rising star on the team, contributed 17 goals and 49 assists.

On the other side, the Sharks struggled defensively last season, conceding a total of 315 goals, which ranked them 30th in the league. Their offense also faced challenges, scoring only 233 goals. The Sharks had a power-play conversion rate of 18.39%, ranking 25th in the league.

Key players for the Sharks include Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, and Alexander Barabanov. Couture scored 27 goals and provided 40 assists last season, while Hertl contributed 22 goals and 41 assists. Barabanov also made his presence known with 15 goals and 32 assists.

Both teams will be looking to make an impact early in the season. The Avalanche will aim to continue their strong defensive performance, while the Sharks will need to improve their offensive and defensive strategies. It promises to be an exciting matchup to watch.

Sources:

– ESPN

– NHL.com