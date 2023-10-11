Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings: Season Opener Preview

The Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings will face off in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Hockey fans can catch the game on TNT and Max.

Last season, the Avalanche proved to be a formidable team. They had the ninth-fewest goals conceded in the league, giving up only 223 goals at an average of 2.7 per game. On the offensive end, they scored a total of 274 goals, ranking them 10th in the league. With a goal differential of +51, the Avalanche showed their ability to dominate their opponents.

One of the key players for the Avalanche is Nathan MacKinnon, who had an impressive season with 42 goals and 69 assists, totaling 111 points. Mikko Rantanen also contributed significantly with 55 goals and 50 assists, totaling 105 points. These players will be crucial in leading the Avalanche’s offense against the Kings.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Kings had a decent season as well. They conceded 254 goals, ranking 16th in the league. However, they showed their strength on the offensive end, scoring 274 goals to secure the 10th spot in the league. Led Anze Kopitar, who had 28 goals and 46 assists, the Kings have a formidable offensive lineup.

Both teams had successful power-play units last season. The Avalanche scored 64 power-play goals, while the Kings scored 68. The Avalanche had a 24.52% power-play conversion rate, and the Kings had an impressive 25.28% conversion rate. The power-play units of both teams will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the game.

In conclusion, the season opener between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings promises to be an exciting matchup. Both teams have proven their ability to score goals and have strong power-play units. Fans can expect a high-intensity game as these two teams battle for a victorious start to the season.

