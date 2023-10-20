The Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: A Preview of the Matchup

The Colorado Avalanche are on a winning streak, having won their last three games. They will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or tune in to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle for over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming.

The Avalanche had a successful season last year, allowing only 223 total goals, which ranked ninth in the league. They scored 274 goals, placing them among the top 10 teams in terms of scoring. With a goal differential of +51, the Avalanche showcased their strength on both ends of the ice. Their power-play conversion rate of 24.52% was one of the best in the league, with 64 power-play goals recorded.

Key players for the Avalanche include Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. MacKinnon had an impressive season with 111 points, including 42 goals and 69 assists. Rantanen contributed 105 points, while Makar played a vital role on defense.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks struggled defensively last season, giving up an average of 3.6 goals per game. They ranked near the bottom of the league in goals allowed, with a goal differential of -97. Their power-play performance was also subpar, ranking 28th in the NHL.

Notable players for the Blackhawks include Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Raddysh, and Seth Jones. Athanasiou and Raddysh both scored 20 goals each, contributing to the team’s offense. Jones, a defenseman, had 25 assists and played a crucial role in the team’s defensive unit.

As the Avalanche and Blackhawks prepare to face each other, fans can expect an exciting matchup between two teams with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. The Avalanche will rely on their strong defensive play and potent power-play unit, while the Blackhawks will look to improve their defensive performance and capitalize on offensive opportunities.

