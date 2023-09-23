Auburn vs. Texas A&M: SEC Showdown at Kyle Field

The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) are preparing to host the Auburn Tigers (3-0) for a highly anticipated SEC showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The Aggies have been impressive on offense this season, averaging 467 yards per game (27th in the FBS), while their defense is surrendering 298.3 yards per game (38th). On the other side, Auburn’s defense has been leading the way, allowing only 12.3 points per game (18th in the FBS). Offensively, Auburn has been scoring 39.3 points per game (26th).

To catch all the action of this exciting match-up, tune in to ESPN or stream the game on Fubo. The game will be held in College Station, Texas, at Kyle Field.

Key statistics for both teams show that Auburn averages 428 yards per game on offense (56th in the FBS) compared to Texas A&M’s 467 yards (35th). Auburn’s rushing offense ranks 18th with an average of 215.7 yards per game, while Texas A&M is struggling in this area, ranking 96th with only 129.7 yards per game. However, the Aggies have a strong passing offense, ranking 11th with an average of 337.3 yards per game, while Auburn ranks 89th with 212.3 yards per game.

Leading the Auburn offense is quarterback Payton Thorne, who has thrown for 517 yards and four touchdowns this season, in addition to being a threat on the ground. Running back Damari Alston has been productive with 119 rushing yards and one touchdown, while receiver Jay Fair leads the team with 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

For Texas A&M, quarterback Conner Weigman has been impressive, throwing for 909 yards and eight touchdowns, while also contributing 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Running back Amari Daniels leads the team in rushing with 149 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Evan Stewart has racked up 257 yards and two touchdowns.

