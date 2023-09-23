Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Preview, Pitching, and Performance

The Houston Astros will be facing off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 PM ET and will be the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros have been performing well in both their batting and pitching. They have an average of 1.4 home runs per game, which ranks seventh in baseball, and a total of 213 home runs. Their slugging percentage of .438 is ranked sixth in the league. Additionally, they have the fourth-best batting average in MLB at .259.

In terms of scoring, the Astros are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game with a total of 794 runs. Their on-base percentage is also commendable, ranking fourth best in the league at .333. On the pitching side, the Astros have a team ERA of 4.01, which ranks them ninth among all MLB teams. They also have a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, placing them eighth in the league.

Taking the mound for the Astros in this game will be J.P. France. He has a record of 11-5 this season with a 3.84 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched. France has had 13 quality starts this year and has pitched at least five innings in 18 of his 23 starts. He has also had four appearances this season where he has not given up an earned run.

This matchup between the Astros and the Royals is sure to be an exciting one. Fans can watch the game on SportsNet SW or stream it live on Fubo.

