Army Black Knights Set to Face UMass Minutemen in a Battle of FBS Independents

The Army Black Knights (2-5) are gearing up to face off against the UMass Minutemen (1-7) in an exciting matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium. Both teams belong to the FBS Independent conference, adding an extra layer of intensity to this game.

While Army’s defense ranks 79th in total yards allowed per game with 381.7, their offensive unit has struggled slightly, ranking 18th-worst with 319.1 yards per game. UMass, on the other hand, has had difficulties on the defensive side, ranking 12th-worst with 446.6 total yards surrendered per game. However, their offense has been more productive, compiling 360.5 total yards per contest.

This matchup promises to be an exciting clash between two teams with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. Army’s rushing attack, led talented players Bryson Daily and Kanye Udoh, has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 190.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, UMass will look to their quarterback Carlos Davis and leading rusher Kay’Ron Adams to lead their offensive charge.

For fans interested in catching all the action, the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 12:00 PM ET. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo or ESPN+.

This game is not just about the numbers; it’s about the passion and dedication of these student-athletes as they strive to secure a victory for their respective teams. The Army Black Knights and the UMass Minutemen are ready to give it their all on the gridiron, and the outcome of this game is anyone’s guess.

