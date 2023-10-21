Army Black Knights to Face LSU Tigers in Week 8 Matchup

The Army Black Knights, with a record of 2-4, will be visiting the No. 19 LSU Tigers, who have a record of 5-2, at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023. While LSU’s defense has been struggling this season, ranking 101st in scoring defense with an average of 30.3 points allowed per game, their offense has been excelling, ranking third-best in the FBS with an average of 45.3 points per game. On the other hand, Army’s offense ranks 92nd in the FBS with an average of 24.5 points per game, while their defense ranks 36th, allowing an average of 20.2 points per game.

If you want to watch this exciting matchup between Army and LSU, you can tune in to SEC Network to catch all the action. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET and will be streamed live on Fubo. The City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will host the game at Tiger Stadium.

When looking at the key statistics, LSU’s offense is dominant, leading the FBS with an average of 550.6 yards per game, while Army’s offense ranks 115th with an average of 340.2 yards per game. On the defensive side, LSU’s defense struggles, ranking 118th with an average of 423.9 yards allowed per game, while Army’s defense ranks 29th, allowing an average of 350.3 yards per game.

In terms of stats leaders, Army’s Bryson Daily has thrown for 712 yards with six touchdowns and has contributed 416 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. LSU’s Jayden Daniels leads the team with 2,295 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, along with 515 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

In conclusion, the Army Black Knights and the LSU Tigers are set to clash in what promises to be an exciting Week 8 matchup. While LSU’s offense has been performing at a high level, Army’s defense will look to contain them and make their own mark on the game. Tune in to SEC Network to watch all the action unfold.

Sources:

– Data Skrive